Matt Hardy Set To Break Record With WWE NXT Return After 15-Year Absence

The Hardy Boyz (Matt & Jeff Hardy) are set to compete on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT, facing No Quarter Catch Crew (Tavion Heights & Myles Borne) in a highly anticipated tag team match.

The show will also feature:

– Ricky Saints & Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page & Wes Lee

– TNA X-Division Champion Moose defending against Lexis King

– NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer defending against Karmen Petrovic

– Matt Hardy Makes History with Record-Breaking NXT Appearance

Tonight’s match will be more than just another Hardy Boyz reunion—it will be a record-breaking moment for Matt Hardy.

With his last NXT match dating back to March 2010 during the brand’s inaugural season, Hardy is set to break the record for the longest gap between NXT appearances—15 years. This surpasses the previous record set by Carlito, making Hardy’s return the longest hiatus in NXT history.

The Hardy Boyz’ appearance is also part of the growing collaboration between WWE and TNA, which has seen cross-promotional moments in recent months, including appearances by TNA stars in NXT and WWE references on TNA television.

With this historic return and an ongoing working relationship between WWE and TNA, tonight’s NXT promises to be a landmark episode in the evolution of both promotions.