Matt Hardy Shares Backstage Details On Matt Riddle’s Surprise TNA Turning Point Match

On the most recent episode of “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Matt Hardy discussed Matt Riddle’s TNA Turning Point match, in which he replaced Trey Miguel. Hardy revealed that Miguel was engaged in an accident while traveling to the event.

“Just to share a little insight into this,” Hardy stated. “We found out as he was traveling to the event earlier that day, Trey Miguel was involved in an accident as he was going. He’s okay, but they wanted to hold him back a little bit. He was alright. He just had travel issues.”

Hardy stated that Miguel’s absence was eventually due to “travel issues” and assured listeners that Miguel was well. However, the incident stopped him from arriving at the arena on time for his scheduled match.

With Miguel unable to compete, TNA tried to find a last-minute replacement, eventually signing Matt Riddle. Hardy described the tight timeline, saying, “He was signing at WrestleCade. He didn’t walk in until about 7:25, and there were like two matches, and he was going to change and get ready and do his thing.”

Despite the limited preparation time, Hardy and Riddle delivered a match that drew plaudits from fans and observers. “A lot of people were really complimentary of the match the next day,” Hardy said. “So it was very, very cool that they were able to get him on a very short notice as a replacement. It was also very, very cool that we didn’t have very much time to think about this match or think things through. We just kind of went out there and did it.”

While Riddle’s involvement at Turning Point was a one-time event, it may have opened the door for him to work with TNA again in the future.

You can check out the complete podcast below: