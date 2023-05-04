Matt Hardy Shares His Favorite WWE SmackDown Match And Reflects On Defeating The Usos

Another recording of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy is in the books.

During the latest edition of his podcast, former WWE Superstar and current All Elite Wrestling talent Matt Hardy reflected on a Crusierweight Championship clash with Rey Mysterio. Hardy also discussed a tag team battle with The Usos.

Hardy’s comments are included below.

On one of his favorite WWE SmackDown contests:

“The one wherever I drop the Cruiserweight title to Rey Mysterio, and we were the main event in Anaheim, [California]. That was very cool. That was a big deal.”

On defeating The Usos on the blue brand:

“That was a big deal for us too. That was very cool, especially on our final last run there.”

You can check out the podcast below: