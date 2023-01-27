Matt Hardy Shares His Thoughts On “The Trial Of Sami Zayn” From Raw Is XXX

Matt Hardy has a strong connection to the 30-year history of WWE Monday Night Raw.

With that in mind, what did the AEW star think of the Raw Is XXX special event this past week?

On his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” the pro wrestling veteran spoke about his favorite Raw moments, as well as what he thought of Raw Is XXX and in particular, “The Trial of Sami Zayn” segment.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode of his show where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On whether he watched Raw XXX and what he thought about the trial of Sami Zayn: “I did, I got to watch about a third of the show. I watched the trial of Sami Zayn, and I watched the tag match, and I watched the Bray Wyatt/Undertaker segment. I thought it was all excellent. I thought it was really good. The trial of Sami Zayn was so well done, and it really was. That was a star-making performance that night for Sami Zayn. He’s already a star, he’s already over as it is, but it was the icing on top.”

On his favorite memory from wrestling on Raw: “One thing that’s gonna stand out first and foremost because that was our dream, from day one, is when we first won the WWE World Tag Team Titles. I mean that was our only goal, really, in wrestling. If we accomplished that goal, then we had done everything we wanted to do. Obviously we did it multiple times, but winning that night in basically our hometown and actually seeing a dream materialize right in front of us and becoming the tag team champions, that’s probably my favorite Raw moment of all time.”

