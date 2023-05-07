Matt Hardy Shares More Post-Match Footage From Firm Deletion, Chris Jericho/ALL IN

– Matt Hardy continues to share exclusive content from The Firm Deletion at The Hardy Compound main event from this past Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT.

On Saturday evening, the AEW star shared another video from the match, which he captioned, “The morning after The Firm Deletion with King Maxel.”

Check it out below.

[EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] The morning after The #FirmDELETION with King Maxel.. pic.twitter.com/8Isyvt8Vm1 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 6, 2023

– AEW continues to release promos from various talent in the company promoting the upcoming ALL IN 2023 premium live event from Wembley Stadium in London, England on August 27.

On Sunday morning, the company posted one that features Chris Jericho doing a promo for the highly-anticipated event on 8/27 that will feature more than 60,000 fans in attendance.

Check out the video in the tweet embedded below.