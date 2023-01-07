Matt Hardy Shares Story About Ric Flair Getting Shawn Michaels Drunk

AEW star Matt Hardy discussed John Cena in his latest “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast. He also shared a story of when he tried to get Shawn Michaels to drink with him and John Cena:

“Do you remember the match John Cena and Shawn Michaels had over in the UK? It was right after WrestleMania. They went like 48 or 50 minutes or something along those lines. So I’ll never forget. So Ric Flair, who is insane. We all love the insane Ric Flair right? Ric’s the best. I remember he was there that night. He’s like, ‘Oh my God, you’re the man Cena. John, you’re the champ.’ He said, ‘We’re gonna get together and we’ll have some drinks down at the bar.’ We’re on international trips. We’re hanging out. I remember Ric kept putting over Shawn Michaels, and you know, Shawn, at this point was like, not drinking and he was very religious doing his deal. Ric was down there just constantly annoying the shit out of Shawn. He’s like, ‘Come on. Look, the champ, John. He’s the leader now. He’s having some drinks. Shawn, you can have a drink. That doesn’t mean you’re a bad guy. You can have a drink. Celebrate. You guys had a hell of a match tonight. You went 50 minutes. You did this. You did that.”

“Ric finally got Shawn to cave and have some drinks. So he sits back there with some drinks and you see like the old Shawn starting to come out. Jeff and I were tickled at this point in celebration of the match he had with Cena and Cena was there as the locker room leader kind of like, leading the whole brethren there. We’re telling stories and you see Shawn and now he’s had a few. He says, ‘Yeah, look at you for instance, Jeff Hardy, a Shawn Michaels wanna be. People know that I’m the real deal. You think you’re hot shit just because people love you. People will always believe in me. Are they gonna believe in you like that?’ Umaga was there too. He (Michaels) said, ‘And look at the big man over here. Hey, I’m credible. People believe that if I super kick you, they know I can beat you with that.’ I remember Umaga popped up and he said, ‘Why don’t you give it a shot right now then. Go ahead.’ Shawn said, ‘Woa, brother. I’m working, brother. Come on. Work with me, brother. I’m just working. I’m working.’”

“It was hilarious though and Jeff’s just like laughing. It’s like, ‘This is so cool. Shawn Michaels is talking shit to me.’ Then Umaga called him out, and immediately, you see Shawn, ‘Oh, whoa, whoa, brother.’ That’s one of my favorite stories because Shawn never did that at that time. Like Ric Flair playing the devil on his shoulder. ‘Come on, Shawn. Just have a couple drinks. It’s not gonna kill you.'”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)