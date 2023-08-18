Matt Hardy Speaks Out About The Hardy Boys Match With The Young Bucks On AEW Dynamite

AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke on his podcast, “the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite:

“I enjoyed the match and Jeff is kind of finding his confidence once again. He’s kind of navigating his way back to a very confident Brother Nero. He was happy with it and I was happy. Everybody was happy with it. It ended up being a big, big success at the end of the day and I loved the match. We had about 14 and a half minutes. I almost wish we would have had 20 minutes. I love dancing with The Young Bucks. Anytime we get in the ring with them, it’s just an absolute pleasure. We have great chemistry and I feel like every time we get in the ring, we make magic happen.”

“I just feel like there’s so much stuff we can do with a team like The Young Bucks where it’s just easy. Working with those guys, it’s not complicated. It’s not difficult. No one is trying to take advantage of anybody else. We just go in there and we do our stuff. I loved how it turned out being a 14 and a half minutes as far as the match goes. I’m just saying I would have loved to have a 20-minute match with them. Was that match great? Was I happy with it? Was it perfect for the time it was allotted? Yes, it was. I would love, as it said before in the past, I would love to have a best of five or a best of seven series with those guys eventually.”

“I was out there to please the crowd, entertain the crowd, give the crowd a great match, and let them leave happy, and I felt like that’s what our match accomplished last week.”

