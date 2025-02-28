Matt Hardy Speaks Out On The Hardys’ WWE NXT Appearance

TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy appeared on an episode of his “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast and discussed several topics, including The Hardys’ WWE NXT appearance.

Matt Hardy said, “This was a very last-minute thing, I think. It’s very cool because everyone knows that TNA and NXT have this partnership right now, TNA and WWE. I think it’s gonna continue to expand a little bit, but it has been so beneficial to TNA. It has also been very beneficial to NXT. And I feel like just over the last little bit, probably after Fraxiom showed up and they watched us defend the titles against The Rascalz, I would imagine probably the wheels started turning, from the powers that be. And once again, I don’t know all the details on all these things. I’m still talent, brother. Washing my hands of that. I’m not booking, I’m talent. But I think there was some interest there… So the fact that we are able to step out and get in the ring with other teams and kind of give them a little bit of our rub that we have. And they kind of help us because they’re younger teams and they kind of keep us relevant in 2025, it’s a win-win. So [I’m] really excited about this.”

On their NXT video appearance:

“Even when that happened on Tuesday night. That little video of Jeff and I that was on NXT had only existed about an hour or 45 minutes before that. It hadn’t been long. This is not something that had been long-term planned out. I mean, it was very spur of the moment. And that kind of makes you feel alive. It reminds you that you’re alive. It kind of gets the adrenaline flowing and pumping a little bit. And it’s been fun thus far, and I’m excited to see where we end up going with all of this.”

On Road Dogg being co-SmackDown head writer:

“I love it. I’m a big fan of Road Dogg. I dig his thinking. I think he’s a great guy. And I love the fact that in 2025, DX is like running WWE. So it’s amazing. But yes, I do. I love Road Dogg’s process. I love the way his thought process goes, especially for storytelling. It’s very simple but great. I dig it. He’s very much a sports entertainment mind… Yeah, congrats to him, man. I’ve got lots of love for Road Dogg. Had some good times with him in the ring and even joking around.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)