Matt Hardy Still Scheduled For The Big Event, Incorrect Reports Going Around

Despite previous reports, Matt Hardy is still scheduled for The Big Event convention in New York City this weekend.

It was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Matt was pulled from The Big Event because of his upcoming affiliation with AEW. That is not correct. PWInsider confirmed Matt’s booking for The Big Event last week, but he was never added to The Big Event website. Bryan Alvarez reported on Wrestling Observer Live yesterday that Matt was pulled from The Big Event website because of AEW, but that is not the case as he was never listed on the official Big Event website.

Convention vendor RF Video confirmed earlier this morning that Matt is still scheduled for The Big Event. WOR stated that Matt was replaced by WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk, but Funk was scheduled the entire time, as was Hardy.

It was also stated on WOL that AEW talents are not allowed to be booked on The Big Event and similar conventions because of a policy that says AEW talents can’t be booked at shows where WWE talents are also booked. The Undertaker and WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman are also scheduled to appear at Saturday’s big convention.

While it does appear that Matt is headed to AEW now that his WWE contract has expired, that has nothing to do with his Big Event convention appearance this weekend, and never did. He is still scheduled to appear and has been since PWInsider first reported the booking last week.

As seen below, Matt confirmed in a tweet that he will be appearing this weekend: