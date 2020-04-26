Matt Hardy Talks How Much Fans Are Missed At Shows, Brandi Rhodes, The Elite

– Matt Hardy tweeted the following, commenting on how much the fans are missed at wrestling events. Hardy posted the following to Twitter:
Crowds seem so far away from here.
It’s strange being in an empty room.
YOU are so very missed from what we do. Please take care & stay healthy. In the future, when it’s safe & the time is right, we’ll be reunited. pic.twitter.com/EENUKjQXMd
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 26, 2020
– A new episode of “Shot of Brandi” will stream tonight on AEW’s YouTube channel at 7PM EST:
Premiering TONIGHT at 7/6c A #ShotOfBrandi hosted by @TheBrandiRhodes and her special guest will be @priscillakelly_
📺 – https://t.co/CUBTz7y3OA pic.twitter.com/DjIkYCBxbZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 26, 2020
– You can check out the latest video from “The Elite” below. This episode looks at the best moments from Being the Elite’s 200 episodes: