Matt Hardy Teases An ‘Extreme’ Change To His Character

Following the February 4th 2022 edition of AEW Rampage, Matt Hardy commented on Isiah Kassidy losing to TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. Hardy teased that it was time to stop focusing on the wrestlers he has been mentoring (Andrade-Hardy Family Office faction) and focus on himself. Hardy said the following…

“I’m gonna bust my ass. I’m gonna do everything I possibly can to take my dilapidated vessel, after all the wear and tear on my body, and get into the best shape that it can possibly be in. I don’t like the direction that Matt Hardy is currently headed in AEW. And if something doesn’t happen with the AHFO, something has to change. Maybe it’s time for Matt Hardy to make an ‘extreme’ change.”

Matt’s brother Jeff became a trending topic on Twitter with fans speculating about a Hardy Boyz reunion in AEW.