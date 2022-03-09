Matt Hardy Teases Babyface Turn Heading Into Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

With Jeff Hardy’s AEW debut expected to be happening in the near future, his brother Matt has seemingly teased a babyface turn. Matt, who took the pinfall loss for his team at AEW Revolution, wrote the following on Twitter heading into tonight’s Dynamite…

“I became wrapped up in making as much money as I could in AEW, much like those who came before me. I took advantage of young men who looked up to me & I failed them. On AEW Dynamite, I promise to make a change & be better. It’s time for me to get back to being Matt Hardy.”