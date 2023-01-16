Matt Hardy Teases the Return of His “Broken” Character

Matt Hardy was having a backstage conversation with Ethan Page during the latest episode of Being The Elite on YouTube when he excused himself to use the restroom. After entering, ominous music began to play, and Matt transformed into his “broken” character after looking in the mirror.

Hardy made his AEW debut in March 2020 as “broken,” but the character was quickly dropped. The “broken” character has also appeared in Impact Wrestling and WWE, in addition to AEW.

You can check out a clip from the show below: