Matt Hardy Teases the Return of His “Broken” Gimmick?

Throughout his long and successful pro wrestling career, Matt Hardy has reinvented himself several times with various gimmicks, including his “Broken” character.

The AEW star has hinted at resurrecting the gimmick after abandoning it in 2021 in favor of his Big Money Matt persona. Hardy recently took to Twitter to share an old video of “Broken Matt,” which shows drone footage of the Hardy Compound and him walking out of his house.

Matt stated in the video, “I invited all of you, the world, as well as Brother Nero, into my humble abode because this day must be documented.”

Hardy has made several mentions of reintroducing the Broken Universe to AEW. Although Brother Nero is mentioned in this clip, it should be noted that it is widely assumed that Jeff Hardy will not be reinstated by AEW until his legal issues relating to his recent DUI arrest are resolved. His next court appearance has been rescheduled for mid-December.

You can watch the video below: