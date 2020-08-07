Matt Hardy Thanks AEW’s Medical Staff For Taking Care Of Him After Dynamite

As PWMania.com previously reported, Matt Hardy had to get ten stitches after Sammy Guevara threw a chair at his head on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Hardy took to Twitter, thanking AEW’s medical staff for taking care of him. He said:

“A huge thank you to @DocSampson13 & the @AEWrestling medical team for quickly repairing the painful, gaping hole on my face. #AEWDynamite”