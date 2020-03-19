Matt Hardy Thanks Cody Rhodes, Cody Responds To Fan Criticism

As noted earlier today, new AEW star Matt Hardy took to Twitter today and praised last night’s episode of Dynamite on TNT, which saw him make his debut at the end of the show. Hardy said last night’s Dynamite was the best “audience-free” pro wrestling show yet, and he is ready to fight for that.

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes, who will team up with Hardy and other members of The Elite to face The Inner Circle in the upcoming “Blood & Guts” match, responded to Matt’s tweet with a quick message to welcome him to the company.

Matt responded to Cody and said he’s excited to change the world with Cody.

He wrote, “Thank you. I am very honored & proud to join @AEWrestling, a company that takes great pride in listening & respecting their loyal audience. Excited to CHANGE THE WORLD with you.”

On a related note, Cody responded to some fan criticism on Twitter today.

One fan responded to Cody’s welcome message to Matt and criticized AEW for being in former WWE talents like Hardy and Brodie Lee (Luke Harper), who also made his debut for the company on last night’s Dynamite. That fan has since deleted his tweet, but Cody’s response is still live.

Cody wrote, “Talent is talent. Merit based company. We have a great roster from all types of places(mainly blossoming independent stars). It’s a great balance.”

Another fan responded to Cody’s “great balance” comment and pointed out how AEW has a number of other former WWE stars – Hardy, Harper, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Dustin Rhodes, PAC, Cody himself, and others.

Cody wrote back and named several talents who haven’t been signed to WWE, including Darby Allin, Luchasaurus, Orange Cassidy, Britt Baker, Jungle Boy, and Private Party.

Cody wrote, “Darby, Luchasauras, Orange, Britt, Jungle, Private Party, etc etc. More unknown then known. Fresh is the term we like. Nice balance. Fresh approach.”

Cody also welcomed Lee to the company, writing, “And welcome @ThisBrodieLee to AEW. Thanks to all those watching last night!”

You can see the related tweets from Rhodes and Hardy below:

