Matt Hardy Weighs In On CM Punk Returning To AEW For Collision Debut

AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke on his podcast, “the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his thoughts on CM Punk returning to AEW for the debut of Collision:

“CM Punk, he is a huge star, so him coming back is a big deal. It’s just gonna be really interesting to see what kind of reaction he gets. I know when the Young Bucks were in Chicago, they were getting booed out of the building. They were polarizing. It’s gonna be interesting to see how CM Punk’s reactions are as well, especially with how smart the All Elite Wrestling fans are.”

(h/t to Colin Tessier for the transcription)