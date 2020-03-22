Matt Hardy’s AEW Contract, Chris Jericho Addresses Blood and Guts

– Matt Hardy brought up some information about his AEW contract while responding to a fan’s comment:
My contract would allow that. Truth be told, I’d love the opportunity to perform on a NJPW WrestleKingdom show in some capacity.
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 22, 2020
– Chris Jericho responded to a fan’s comment regarding the postponement of the Blood and Guts match:
First off, pull your head out of your ass and realize these are crazy times. Secondly, we aren’t allowed to gather more than ten people together at a time. B&G has 11 inside the cage and that’s with no camera men or crew. https://t.co/GYfQeLC7Yb
— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) March 22, 2020