Matt Hardy’s Wife Provides Injury Update After AEW All Out

Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara in a Broken Rules Match took place at Saturday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view event in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

They did a spot off some sort of lifting equipment through a table, but Matt’s head missed the table and bounced off the concrete. After a brief pause in the action, they continued until the planned finish.

Matt Hardy’s wife, Reby, gave the latest update on his status with a post on Twitter:

“They needed additional imaging done after his CT. He’s still in the hospital. 1000% concussion. Anyone with eyes could have told you that tho.”