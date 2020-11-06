Matt Jackson Cleared To Wrestle At AEW Full Gear

Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks says he has been medically to compete for Saturday’s AEW Full Gear PPV. As reported earlier, Jackson is currently dealing with a partially torn MCL and thinning of the ACL, which is also considered a slight tear. He suffered the injury on the 7/22 Dynamite show against The Butcher & The Blade.

Matt tweeted tonight and said he’s good to go for Saturday’s Full Gear PPV match with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR.

He wrote:

“I appreciate everyone’s concern about my injury. However, I have indeed been medically cleared by my doctor to participate in Saturday’s match against The Bore Horsemen at Full Gear, live on PPV. Thank you for the support.”

If FTR retains at the PPV then The Young Bucks will no longer be able to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.