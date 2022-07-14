Matt Jackson Reportedly Inured During AEW Tag Team Title Match on Dynamite

As PWMania.com previously reported, on July 13, 2022, in the main event of AEW Dynamite’s “Fyter Fest” special, Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defeated the Young Bucks and Team Taz (Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs) to win the AEW tag team titles.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com mentioned Matt Jackson getting a stinger during the bout after absorbing a vertical suplex from Keith Lee and Powerhouse Hobbs during the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. Regarding Matt, Dave Meltzer said the following:

“The thing with Matt, though, is that Matt has had neck issues, I mean just from the wear and tear. It’s one of those things where you get hurt on a basic move but it’s because you’ve been doing so much stuff over the last… He’s probably worked a very bump-heavy style for, what, eighteen years? Seventeen years? Something like that, however many years it’s been. It’s been a lot of years. So, I think we’ve seen that with a lot of the injuries, that they’re on basic stuff, but they’re on body parts that are very worn out.

One of the matches with Pentagon and Fenix, I believe it was, I think it was the really good one. Not the most recent one, but the one before. It was like a jump off of something into a Canadian Destroyer. It was definitely a Canadian Destroyer where he was hurt. But, I mean, it wasn’t like serious… I don’t want to say ‘Not serious,’ he was hurt, but it’s not like he missed any time or anything like that, but the neck was hurt, and you know, I mean, his neck has hurt him for years at times.”

