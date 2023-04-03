Matt Jackson Issues Statement Regarding His Torn Bicep Injury

As PWMania.com previously reported, The Young Bucks’ Matt Jackson reportedly suffered a partially torn bicep but chose not to have surgery. Matt made an official statement about the situation during Being The Elite.

“Suffered a torn bicep. It’s a partially torn bicep. After consulting with multiple doctors and wrestlers, other people in the industry who have suffered the exact same injury, I’ve decided not to do the surgery. Instead, as I said, we are on our way to LA to start other forms of therapy. These other forms of therapy shall turn what would have been months out on the shelf to only just weeks. That is the hope. I feel pretty good. I don’t know if I’m just a freak but I feel pretty good, and my arm feels pretty good. So the hope is, let’s get in there. Let’s do these other therapies, let’s do the PRP, and let’s get me back in the ring ASAP. That is the hope.”