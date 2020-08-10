Matt Jackson Reveals Why Him and Nick Left Twitter

In an Instagram story, Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks commented on why him and his brother Nick left Twitter several months ago:

“I applaud anyone who decides to take a break from social media. Especially the toxic world of Twitter specifically. We logged off when threatening messages were sent to us regularly and finally the last straw came when google map images of our homes were being tweeted to us. It’s been a nice break for our mental health. If someone decides to sign off, good for them.”

As previously noted, Brandi Rhodes disabled her Twitter account after fans were apparently sending her messages with racist slurs.