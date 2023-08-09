Matt Jackson Says “The Votes Did Not Line Up Every Time” During Negotiations With AEW

The Young Bucks discussed The Elite signing new contracts with AEW during an appearance on the Swerve City Podcast. Regarding the uncertainty of negotiations, Matt Jackson stated:

“We didn’t know. I don’t read any of it, but I know [people] are thinking ‘oh, how surprising The Elite re-signed.’ Bro, we didn’t even know if we were going to re-sign…we all negotiated together as a team.

The votes did not line up every time. There were a lot of emotions in the last year, as the world knows, so one day this person’s voting to leave, this person’s voting to go. We weren’t even on the same page the whole time.”

In addition, Nick Jackson stated:

“There was many times where Matt said, ‘I’ve had enough. I’m ready to retire.’ I had to talk him out of that. I had to talk him out retiring.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



