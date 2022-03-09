Matt Jackson Says Wrestling “Has The Most Toxic Fanbase In The World”

During an appearance on the What Women Binge podcast, Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks brought up how his brother Nick’s bag was recently stolen in Italy:

“The other week, my brother’s bag disappeared. Entire bag, gone. He’s still — he’ll never get it back, like, the whole bag is gone and the number is erased so we think someone’s onto us now at the airports. Like, I think we did a little too much bragging online about, ‘Look, we have all these great expensive shoes‘. I think they found us.”

“Wrestling has the most toxic fanbase in the world. They’re the worst. Honestly, like, there’s a lot of good fans. The ones that love you, love you. But the ones that hate you, they hate you.”