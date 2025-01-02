Matt Jackson Wanted The Young Bucks To Drop Superkicks And Embrace Heel EVPs

Top AEW star Matt Jackson appeared on Social Suplex’s Tunnel Talk to discuss a number of topics, including how he originally wanted himself and Nick Jackson to completely stop doing the Superkicks and really lean into their heel EVP run.

Matt Jackson said, “There is something about just stripping away – taking away absolutely everything that people have known about us – that I love. I even wanted to lean more in on the EVP stuff. I told Nick: ‘I don’t want to do a superkick ever again.’ He fought me on that and he won the fight. I was like, ‘when we come back, I never want to do one ever again’ and he’s like, ‘that’s our thing, why would we ever stop doing our thing?’”

Nick Jackson on why the idea didn’t work:

“I was like: ‘Here is the problem with that Matt, you idiot. We have a shoe that is called ‘The Superkick’ coming out that we have to sell and Reebok will be super angry.’”

Matt Jackson on how he likes to take his ideas to the extreme:

“I am just an extremist, though. I either want to go one way or the other completely. Like: ‘Now we are never Matt and Nick again, we are Matthew and Nicholas, we are never doing superkicks, we are shaving our heads’ and he is just like: ‘Shut up!’”