Matt Menard Discusses the AEW Backstage Environment, Praises CM Punk

AEW star Matt Menard recently spoke with Good Karma Wrestling for an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Menard commented on the backstage environment in AEW and his relationship with CM Punk.

Backstage environment in AEW:

“I look forward to Thursday when I get to go online when I get home and find out what’s been going on in the locker room….I don’t feel any tension or any bad vibes. I don’t know, everybody gets along.”

What his relationship is like with CM Punk:

“I love having CM Punk around. We’re always talking, having a good time. … Punk is a great guy.”

