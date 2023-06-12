Matt Morgan Undergoing Back Surgery, Comments On His Significant Pain

Matt Morgan, a former WWE and TNA wrestler, will have back surgery.

Morgan, who is now a Longwood City Commissioner in Florida after three terms as Mayor, announced on Instagram that he will be having surgery. He detailed his pain in the following statement:

“Please keep me in your prayers gang, as I go in for back surgery at 6am! In a game of basketball, I dunked it, but when I landed, felt a huge bolt of electricity shoot down my spine, all the way down my left leg and foot. Back in 2002 when I first started wrestling, I originally hurt my back. It led me to severe opioid addiction. After being a functioning addict for the early years of my WWE career, I finally got help, and now 17 plus years, still sober. but this has been the most excruciating pain I’ve ever dealt with in my lifetime! I can’t take any painkillers for it, because I have to maintain my sobriety. I got an epidural, nothing! Then got a nerve block injection, that lasted for four hours, and then it got worse after it wore off. Each progressing day, my left foot has gotten more numb! Met with five surgeons (both spinal and neurosurgeons) and were doing a reflex test on my left foot, they said if I don’t get surgery ASAP I will lose all feeling in it. Years later, There was a time when I was wrestling with Tna Impact Wrestling where I set my opponent up on a table on the outside of the ring, and I went to the top rope where I jumped off in a leg drop position (non-wrestling fans: a seated 90° position) and the spot called for him to move out of the way, while I went through the table, crashing in that 90° position, right through to the concrete floor on my tailbone. (All MY idea btw!) That was the next time I felt that same bolt of electricity and numbness to my left leg. I was able to rehab it, get a nerve block injection in my spine to make the pain go away, but I was able to finish off my wrestling career in 2014, virtually pain-free. Since then, I’ve never had any lower back issues thanks to naturally treating it. But nothing is working from epidurals to nerve block injections, to natural tx. I will lose feeling in my left foot completely if I don’t get it. So Please keep me in your wishes and prayers!”

You can see Morgan’s full post below: