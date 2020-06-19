Matt Riddle Accused Of Physical and Verbal Abuse

WWE star Matt Riddle, who is scheduled to debut on tonight’s edition of WWE Smackdown, is among the numerous wrestlers that have been been accused of inappropriate sexual behavior.

Indy wrestler Candy Cartwright has contributed to the #SpeakingOut movement on Twitter and wrote the following:

Back in May of 2018 I was riding with Matt Riddle and a few other wrestlers. During the van ride, when the 3 other wrestlers had fallen asleep, Matt asked me to “hop on his dick”. When I refused (although we had previously been together I was — Candy Cartwright (@CandyCartwright) June 19, 2020