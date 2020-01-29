Matt Riddle Addresses Brock Lesnar After The Royal Rumble

As previously noted by TalkSport.com, the Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle confrontation backstage at the Royal Rumble was apparently legit and not a work. Lesnar reportedly told Riddle the following:

“Kid, you might as well stop saying my name and tagging me in sh*t because you and I will never work together. Ever.”

In an interview with WWE after the Royal Rumble PPV, Riddle commented on Lesnar:

“I really wanted to get my hands …. I really wanted to get my hands on Brock! I saw him throwing everybody around. I don’t care what he says, or anybody else says. I don’t care if he wants the match or not. I’m gonna get it. I don’t care. It’s not up to him.”

“I don’t like being told no. Especially when I work as hard as I do. Trust me, I guarantee you, I guarantee you I get my hands on him and I make that match happen. And I take his f… I take his career. I promise. I promise.”