Matt Riddle Advertised for an Upcoming WWE Event Following Rehab

On the Raw episode of December 5 after being brutally attacked by Solo Sikoa of the Bloodline, Matt Riddle was dismissed from WWE television. WWE showed him leaving the arena in an ambulance.

In actuality, Riddle’s failure to pass a second drug test this year with the expectation that he would be sent to rehab led to the attack angle. Riddle had earlier broken the company’s wellness rules during the summer.

Adult film star recently confirmed he went to rehab while also alleging he cheated on her to do drugs with another woman. Later, Riddle released a statement regarding his rehab stay and the abuse claims.

The Barclays Center is advertising Riddle, along with several other top stars, on its website for Monday Night Raw on February 13th.

It’s unclear when Riddle will return to the company. However, this Brooklyn date isn’t listed, indicating that this is a new advertisement by the arena. Riddle is also advertised on the WWE website for a number of other dates.

Although the Brooklyn date will soon be added, the dates he is currently listed for on WWE’s website were likely listed before he was fired from television. You can check out the list below:

February 20: Raw – Ottawa, ON

February 27: Raw – Grand Rapids, MI

March 4: WWE Live – Syracuse, NY

March 5: WWE Live – Trenton, NJ

March 19: WWE Live – Springfield, IL

March 20: Monday Night Raw – St. Louis, MO

April 3: Raw – Los Angeles, CA

April 26: WWE Live – Birmingham, England

April 27: WWE Live – Manchester, United Kingdom

April 28: WWE Live – Belfast, Northern Ireland

April 29: WWE Live – Paris