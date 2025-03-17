Matt Riddle Calls Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Tough To Work With

Former WWE star Matt Riddle has shared his experiences working with some of WWE’s most notable names, including Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Sheamus.

During an appearance on the Going Ringside podcast with Scott Johnson, Riddle was asked about the toughest opponents he’s faced in his career. He specifically highlighted Sheamus as someone who is both hard-hitting yet easy to work with:

“Hardest opponent? Hardest opponent in the ring? I would have to say Sheamus. Sheamus, easy to work with, hits really hard. So hardest in the ring.”

However, Riddle then pointed to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens as the most difficult to communicate with in terms of putting a match together:

“But, then when I think about who’s harder to maybe work with, I would have to say Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens… It’s hard to put a complete sentence together with those guys if you know what I’m saying… Very difficult. Sheamus hits ya hard, but it’s easy to put together.”

Riddle had a brief on-screen alliance with Owens and Zayn following WrestleMania 39 in 2023, teaming up in several tag matches around the time Owens and Zayn were WWE Tag Team Champions. Despite any communication challenges, Riddle still respects all three competitors, particularly Sheamus, for his tough yet professional in-ring style.