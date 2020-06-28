Matt Riddle Comments On If WWE Will Make Him Change, Talks NXT – SmackDown

Matt Riddle spoke on his character in WWE and believing that NXT is still a step behind from the flagship shows such as Raw and Smackdown, during an interview with ESPN MMA.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I’m Matt Riddle, I don’t think that’s going to change and I don’t want to change,” Riddle said. “My employers don’t want me to change, they really like who am and what I bring to the table. For the writers and everybody else I think I’m a breath of fresh air, its hard when you got people coming in to tell them what to do but for me, I know what I’m going to do. You can guide me and stuff but I know who Matt Riddle is, I don’t have to think about my character. I am Matt Riddle, I’m the original bro.”

“Still wrestling barefoot,” Riddle said. “Before all of this I had a meeting with Vince months ago before Mania, and I went to his headquarters with a full suit and flip flops and he saw that and he saw that that’s my thing. I haven’t worn shoes in years. I don’t think anybody wants to change me. I think they know what they’ve got and I bring something unique and original.”

“For me, it’s a progression. The indies are the minor leagues, NXT is still professional but not on the level of Smackdown in terms of production and worldwide value and now Smackdown, once you’re at that level it’s a different picture.”

You can listen to the interview below: