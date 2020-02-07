Matt Riddle Comments On New Heat Reports?

WWE NXT Superstar Matt Riddle took to Twitter today and apparently commented on new reports about heat he has with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

The WWE On FOX Twitter account plugged tonight’s SmackDown appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg and asked fans who his next opponent should be. It’s believed that Goldberg’s WWE Super ShowDown opponent will be revealed tonight.

Riddle responded to that tweet and wrote, “I’m not gonna do what sources are saying I’m not suppose to do. Or am I? What are sources saying?”

As noted earlier today, via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince reportedly has issues with Riddle’s social media posts and challenges he’s issued using the social platforms, likely the knocks at Goldberg and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, who has “tremendous pull” with the WWE boss. It was also reported that Vince sees Riddle as an “outside guy” and feels like Riddle has no respect for the hierarchy of the business, based on his challenges to Goldberg and Lesnar.

Riddle has made it clear that he would like to meet Goldberg and Lesnar in the ring some day, but there’s been no word on WWE actually considering either of those matches.

