Matt Riddle Comments On Parker Boudreaux Joining WWE

Riddle took to Twitter this week and reacted to the news of top prospect Parker Boudreaux signing with WWE. As noted, it was reported on Friday that Boudreaux has quit college football to pursue a career in pro wrestling, and has signed a WWE developmental deal. Parker first made pro wrestling headlines after receiving an endorsement from Paul Heyman, and has been compared to a young Brock Lesnar.

Riddle, who has been open about his issues with Lesnar and wanting to retire The Beast, referenced those issues when commenting on Parker joining WWE.

“He looks just like Brock Lesnar but younger and doesn’t hate me enough to refuse a match with me yet, Awesome! [shaka emoji] #stallion #bro #thenextbigthing,” Riddle wrote.

Parker re-tweeted Riddle’s post and wrote, “[eyes emoji]….”

There’s no word yet no when the 6-foot-4 and 301 pound Boudreaux will begin working for WWE. He was backstage for the January 20 NXT TV taping.