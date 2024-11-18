Matt Riddle Discusses His Past Heat And Issues With Goldberg In WWE

Former WWE star Matt Riddle spoke with Barstool Rasslin’ on a number of topics, including his past issues and heat with WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg in the company.

Riddle said, “I’m just like, ‘Dude, I’m just talking s**t, you know?’ It’s the same thing in fighting, though. People talk s**t in fighting, and half the time they’re just spitting s**t to get ticket sales, and that’s what you do. I’m not saying you don’t mean some of it, or you’re having fun. And part of it is, the more real you can make it.”

