Matt Riddle Dropped from Upcoming WWE Events

Matt Riddle has been dropped from future WWE events.

There’s no word on why Riddle isn’t on the road right now, but PWInsider reports that he’s no longer scheduled for weekend WWE live events.

Riddle most recently competed on Monday’s RAW, teaming with Kevin Owens to lose to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. After the match, he was destroyed by Solo Sikoa, resulting in a stretcher job before Riddle left the arena in an ambulance. It’s possible that this was done to get Riddle off TV for whatever reason, or that he’s off the road to sell storyline injuries from the attack.

As of this writing, WWE had not commented on Riddle’s status, and Riddle had not made any public comments since the RAW match.