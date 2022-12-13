Matt Riddle Expected to Enter Rehab After Failing Second Drug Test This Year

After being attacked by Solo Sikoa, WWE recently wrote Matt Riddle off TV for “six weeks,” but the company hasn’t revealed the real reason why he was suspended.

He hasn’t appeared to be hurt, and a new report from Cassidy Haynes at Bodyslam.net provided more information on his absence. According to the report, Riddle failed a drug test.

When Vince McMahon was still in charge, Haynes claimed that Riddle broke the company’s wellness policy over the summer, which is why his match with Seth Rollins was moved to the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view. The match was initially promoted for SummerSlam, as many of you will remember.

According to reports, Riddle was warned by the new leadership that his contract would be terminated if he failed one more test and had to enter rehab.

Haynes continued, saying that Riddle recently failed another test, forcing him to enter rehab. Haynes wrote, “The belief going around is that he has already entered treatment, or will be going in soon as most programs run for 30 days and he would need to be finished in time for his return in six weeks.”

Since the company no longer conducts marijuana tests, it is possible that he tested positive for something else.