Matt Riddle Gets His Full Name Back During WWE RAW

Riddle is now known by his full name, Matt Riddle, as seen above.

It took place during a segment of an interview on tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. Corey Graves referred to him as Matt Riddle at the beginning of it, and his full name was displayed on the screen at that time.

This is just the most recent example of Triple H reversing some of the regulations set in place by Vince McMahon. According to reports, McMahon made the decision to shorten Riddle’s name because he did not want it to come up in internet searches in relation to the sexual assault allegations made by his ex-girlfriend.

Another star who appears to have returned to using his given name is Austin Theory. On upcoming live event lineups, he is listed by his full name.