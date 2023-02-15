Matt Riddle Hints at His Return to WWE TV Following Hiatus

Matt Riddle’s return to WWE television appears to be approaching.

The Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa viciously attacked the fan-favorite star on the December 5 episode of Raw, writing him off. The angle came about as a result of Riddle failing a second drug test in 2022, which raised the possibility that he would need to enter a rehabilitation facility because he had previously broken WWE’s wellness policy over the summer. Riddle later acknowledged that he had attended treatment.

Riddle has since been having a good time with his children and girlfriend.

There is currently no information available regarding when he will return, but on Valentine’s Day, he did post the following teaser on Twitter:

“Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone and especially my girl Misha I love you and I’ll see you all very soon #vday #misha.”