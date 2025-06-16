Matt Riddle Officially Launches “brOnlyFans” Account

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has officially entered the world of subscription-based content with the launch of his OnlyFans account, humorously titled “brOnlyFans.” The former King of Bros announced the launch on Father’s Day with a signature Riddle flair.

In a video posted to his Twitter/X account, Riddle appeared wearing a Versace robe and delivered the following message:

“Matthew Riddle, the King of Bros, here in this beautiful Versace robe. I’m here to tell everyone that the OnlyFans, the brOnlyFans, is finally dropping tonight on—some say Father’s Day, but I say Daddy’s Day. So if you want to see me, and maybe more, subscribe. Link’s in the bio, bro.”

Riddle had previously teased the idea of launching an OnlyFans, and now it’s official.

Since parting ways with WWE in 2023, Riddle has made sporadic appearances on the independent scene and is currently working with MLW (Major League Wrestling). His new content venture marks a further step into cultivating his post-WWE brand on his own terms.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Matt Riddle’s latest ventures, wrestling appearances, and beyond.