Matt Riddle Recalls Past Beef With Roman Reigns: “We’re Good Now”

Matt Riddle and Roman Reigns are “good” these days.

“The Original Bro” said as much during a recent interview with the New York Post, where his past issues with “The Original Tribal Chief” were brought up.

“I think when he saw how professional I am in the ring and I also explained why things were said and I wasn’t just trying to call you out,” Riddle said. “I know my place in WWE, but when someone tells me to cut a promo on you, I’m gonna cut a promo on you. I think he understood that. Still wasn’t happy about it, but understood. Me and Roman, we’re good.”

Past issues between Riddle and Reigns were brought back to light during a recent episode of The Wrestling Matt, where former WWE broadcast team member Matt Camp spoke about Riddle being kept off of the set of WWE’s The Bump during an episode featuring Reigns.

“[Roman] came on a year and a half later in August of 2021 because he had a partnership with Shady Rays, a sunglasses company, and he did the interview from a house that had an outdoor shower somewhere,” Camp noted during his YouTube show a couple of weeks ago. “He was in full Roman mode. It had been a year. The funny part, a little side part of that show, is that Riddle was the in-studio guest and we 100% did not put Riddle on the set until Roman was gone and off the video screen. Just not going to mess with that. Then Riddle went and said something dumb about Roman right after that in another interview.”

Camp continued, “Right after that. I think that’s where he told the story about writing a letter to Roman, apologizing, and Randy told him to do it. We made a point to keep Riddle…we would have those interactions where someone would be in studio and then they’d interact with the guest, whether they were in storyline or not, we’d have some fun stuff with that. We 100% kept Riddle off the set until the Roman interview was done, which was the right call.”

Check out the complete Matt Riddle interview at NYPost.com.