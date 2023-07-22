Matt Riddle Reflects On His First WWE Appearance, Says He Bought New Flip-Flops For The Event

WWE star Matt Riddle recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump, where he talked about a variety of topics including his first appearance in the WWE at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV as that was the night The Original Bro bought a brand-new pair of flip flops for the first time in years.

Riddle said, “I remember this night vividly because I bought a pair of new flip flops for the first time in years. I was like, you know what, I made it to WWE. It’s time to buy some new flip flops, and I did, and I had the suit. I normally don’t get nervous about anything, but that night I was nervous because I knew they were gonna put me on-screen, and I was like, ‘What are they gonna do?’ I’ve put all this work in, all those matches with Gunther on the indies and others and everything, and this is finally my moment. When I got on that screen, the whole crowd just started chanting, ‘Bro,’ and it was going to the beat of my grip. I’m like, I’m here, I’m in, I made it. I got the ball, now it’s just time to run with it.”

Riddle also talked about how he has grown up a lot since then.

“You know, that was a bro with all of his aspirations, hopes and dreams ahead of him. Now, the bro sitting in front of you is living those aspirations and dreams. I think I’m a more complete bro today. I feel like I’ve grown up a lot.”

You can check out the complete show in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)