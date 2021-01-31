Matt Riddle Says Goldberg Has ‘Very Thin Skin’

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Bill Goldberg addressed The Undertaker’s controversial remarks about WWE being “soft” with the following response:

“So you got to go to the leader and you got to make sure that everything is taken care of in the right way. I mean, like I said, times are quite different than they were back in the day, but people are soft. People take take offense to things way too quickly, I mean you know, grow a little thicker skin, boys and girls, that’s all I can say.”

In a video published to Twitter, Matt Riddle had the following to say about Goldberg:

“Hmm. So let’s talk about some thick and thin skin, shall we? Bro. Really? Really? You have very, very, very thin skin. It’s like sheepskin. It’s ultra thin. Extra sensitive thin. That’s how thin your skin is. Let’s be real. I’m not gonna go down the chart of reasons why but you know why your skin is thin, bro. We all know it. And you know what? You really need to stop crying about it. It’s embarrassing, alright? Stop being a baby and good luck tomorrow, bro. You’ll need it.”

(quote courtesy of 411Mania.com)