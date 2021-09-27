Matt Riddle Says Vince McMahon Loves The CGI Doves During His Entrance

Matt Riddle is the guest this week on “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” where he spoke about a wide range of topics.

During it, he talked about how CGI doves started being part of his entrance at WrestleMania 37.

“I’ll give you the full story of the doves and why I think they’re so cool. They wanted Doves to fly out. I said, ‘Doves? Well, I’m the U.S. Champion. Why not eagles?’ They said, ‘Eagles are a little bit too big.’ I said, ‘How about a stallion or horses running out of my feet?’ They said, ‘Horses are too big.’ I said, ‘Why birds?’ They said, ‘Vince really likes the birds.’ I said, ‘You know what? If Vince likes the birds, I love these birds.

Let’s kick these birds off my flip flops everyday. I’m birdman. Let’s do it.’ The fact that Vince thought they were so cool and awesome, I said, ‘Well, if Vince thinks they are so cool and awesome, I think that’s cool and awesome.’ That’s where the birds came from. I’ll be honest. I don’t really argue about stuff too much. I’m very laid back. I think that’s why I’ve had so much success. I don’t politick too much. I have a good time and I work well with others.”