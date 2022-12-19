Matt Riddle Situation Addressed by Adult Actress Who Mentions Alleged Drug Use

As PWMania.com previously reported, Matt Riddle was allegedly pulled from WWE television due to a failed drug test, which is why an injury angle occurred during the December 5th, 2022 episode of WWE RAW.

Jordan Maxx, an adult actress, tweeted about the situation in response to a user’s joke about Riddle dating another adult actress known as Misha Monanta.

“Does it make you feel better about yourself to kick people when they’re down? Try to imagine for one second, the man you’ve spent the last 6 months with, who said ‘I love you’ for the first time 2 months ago, is all of a sudden making out with someone else WHO IS IN YOUR INDUSTRY, and then, rather than keeping plans for Christmas and NYE, he’s going to rehab? Do you have any idea how confusing and hurtful that is?”

Twitter user @IAmRockReigns responded with, “Wait.. you would rather have him be with you at Christmas than to let him get the help he needs? He dodged a bullet with you, that’s for sure.”

Here was Maxx responses, “Can you even read? That’s not what I’m saying at all. He told me that he quit drugs, and then to find out he’s a) with another girl b) doing those drugs with her and c) failing drug tests so he has to go to rehab for it is disappointing.”