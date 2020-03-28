Matt Riddle Takes Another Shot At Goldberg

WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle posted a Twitter “Bro Message of the Day” today, as seen below, and said he’s a singles competitor for the time being while BroserWeights partner Pete Dunne is back in England.

“Oh man, just another day. Coronavirus, bro. Skateboarding around, working out, staying tight. Just in case I get a call for a match. I mean with Stallion Pete out of the country, I can’t really defend my tag titles with him, so until he gets back it look like The Bro is a singles competitor. Hmmm. Hmmm? This skateboard goes fast… almost as dangerous as a Jackhammer,” Riddle said, ending the video with a shot to WWE Universal Champion Bill Goldberg.

As noted, this week’s NXT episode saw manager Malcolm Bivens introduce Indian Superstars Saurav Gurjar and Rinku Singh to Riddle with a big beatdown. It looks like Riddle and Dunne vs. Gurjar and Singh will be coming soon.

You can see Riddle’s full video below: