Matt Riddle Talks About Backstage Heat and His Current Relationship With Bill Goldberg

During an interview with Alex McCarthy of TalkSport.com, Matt Riddle talked about how teaming up with Randy Orton has affected his backstage reputation in WWE:

“I think people hate me even more now I’m with Randy ‘This son of a b**** thinks he;s untouchable now’ [laughs]. I try to tell Vince and other people, it’s part of my persona. It’s part of what makes me popular. I’m legit, I’ve fought in the UFC. Anyone can test me anytime. Everybody here knows I can throw down and I’m going to talk s***. It’s one of those things where I can’t change that. I talk trash. For me, isn’t that my job? Make people care about what we’re doing and talk trash so people say ‘oh man, I’d watch that fight!’ or is it real? That’s my job, that’s what I do. And it rubs some people the wrong way.”

Riddle also believes that he has buried the hatchet with Bill Goldberg:

“Bill and I had a conversation. It was like ‘Bill, I’m sorry if I rubbed you the wrong way’ on the way back from Saudi Arabia. We were on the plane, had a couple of cocktails. I’m not saying we’re best friends, but we are doing way better than we were.”

“In real life, I’m a pretty nice guy. I talk crap, but that’s just to drum up interest. He realises that – I think we’re all good.”