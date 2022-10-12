Matt Riddle Talks Wrestling’s Energy vs. MMA, and Daniel Cormier’s Extreme Rules Appearance

WWE star Matt Riddle recently spoke with Daniel Cormier on the DC & RC podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, Riddle was asked how he thought Cormier did in his match.

He said, “I think everybody performed well. I personally think DC did a great job reffing, but I think he’s bigger and stronger and better than just reffing. I think DC should lace up some boots and step into the squared circle.”

Riddle also commented on the energy in wrestling versus fighting in MMA, “I’d say this. The energy is a little different because I’d say in professional wrestling, I’m kinda like the composer. I am like the artist that’s painting. I know what I’m expecting the crowd to do when I do it and stuff like that. I know when I’m gonna get those reactions or at least I’m planning on those reactions if I do my job right. While I was in mixed martial arts, you never know what’s gonna happen, but even in my career, I was always going for those fight of the night, those epic moments, those Rocky Balboa slugfests, both guys bleeding and the crowd roaring. They’re different, of course, but those are the similarities. I’m trying to get that crowd up. I’m trying to get them to roar. I’m trying to feel that energy to push me to go harder and stronger.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



