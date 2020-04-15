Matt Riddle & Temporary Replacement For Pete Dunne To Defend NXT Tag Team Championships Tonight

WWE NXT General Manager William Regal appeared on WWE’s The Bump this morning to address the NXT Tag Team Titles situation.

Regal announced that tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network will see NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle choose a temporary replacement for partner Pete Dunne, who is stuck in the UK and unable to defend due to travel restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. It sounds like Dunne will be involved with picking his temporary replacement.

Riddle and his temporary partner will then defend the titles against Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era on tonight’s show.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s NXT episode, which will air live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL:

* NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle and a temporary replacement for Pete Dunne will defend the titles against The Undisputed Era

* Finn Balor vs. Fabian Aichner

* Tournament to crown an Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion begins (Matches TBA; Participants – Group A: Kushida, Drake Maverick, Tony Nese, Jake Atlas; Group B: Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Akira Tozawa, El Hijo del Fantasma, Gentleman Jack Gallagher)

* NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair makes first appearance as champion, ahead of title defense against Io Shirai

* Will The Velveteen Dream accept NXT Champion Adam Cole’s invitation for a face-to-face chat?